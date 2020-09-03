GARDNER — Bryan Keith Howland, 50, of Gardner, passed away Sunday evening (Aug. 30, 2020) in Morris Hospital.
He was born April 1, 1970, in Joliet, the son of Keith and Mary Lou (Valerio) Howland.
Raised and educated in Gardner, Bryan graduated from Gardner-South Wilmington High School with the class of 1988. After high school, he enrolled in the DeVry Institute of Technology’s electrician’s program, graduating with a bachelor’s degree.
Bryan was an Eagle Scout and enjoyed gaming, watching movies and watching NASCAR.
He was a member of Church of Hope in Gardner.
Surviving are his parents, Keith and Mary Lou; sister, Carrie (Daniel) Conlon; special friend, Kim Davis; uncle, Alan Howland; uncle and aunt, Charles and Karen Valerio; and cousins, Stephanie Howland Porth and son, Tyler; Erica (Guido) Persinger and their children, Jonathan Gill, Kaitlyn Gill and Madeline Persinger; and Dodie Howland and her children, Lindsy White and Justin White.
Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, Francis and Evelyn Howland; and maternal grandparents, William and Frances Valerio.
A graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, in the Braceville Gardner Cemetery, with the Rev. Janet Chandler of Church of Hope officiating. Bryan will be laid to rest with his paternal grandparents. Aqua cremation rites have been accorded.
Memorials may be made to the Church of Hope, 202 N. Monroe St., Gardner, IL 60424 or the Gardner Fire Protection District, 206 Depot St., Gardner IL 60424.
Funeral arrangements are by U.C. Davis-Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington St., Morris.
Please sign his online guestbook at ucdaviscallahan.com.
