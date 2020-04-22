KANKAKEE — Bruno Papineau, 85, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (April 17, 2020) at Bickford House of Bourbonnais.
He was born Jan. 27, 1935, in Kankakee, the son of Euclid and Eva (Lussier) Papineau. Bruno married Audrey “Sue” Kent in 1955, in Kankakee.
Bruno was a former employee of Bradley Roper, State of Illinois Youth Camp, and Kankakee Wood Products. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and working on tractors.
He was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are his wife, Sue Papineau, of Bourbonnais; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Dale and Lynn Papineau, of St. Anne, and Timothy Papineau, of Bourbonnais; two daughters and one son-in-law, Patricia Papineau, of Kankakee, and Judy and Brian Christensen, of St. Anne; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Theresa Timms, of Kankakee; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Harold and Darlene Papineau, of Arizona, Gene and Priscilla Papineau, of Arizona, and Ronnie Papineau, of Chebanse; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one daughter, Mary Nolan; three sisters, Joanne, Rita and Linda; and three brothers, Oscar, Eddie and Theodore.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Burial will be in Sts. Mary and Joseph Cemetery in Chebanse.
