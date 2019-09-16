Bruce H. Wichtendahl, 70, of Peotone, passed away suddenly Friday (Sept. 13, 2019) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born Nov. 11, 1948, on the family farm in Peotone, the son of Walter H. and Lucille (Ruhbeck) Wichtendahl.
Bruce grew up working on the family farm and farming always had a special place in his heart.
He served in the Illinois National Guard from 1968 to 1974.
Bruce married Christina Bakowski on Sept. 17, 1977, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Peotone.
He was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ, where he served on the church council and as an elder of the church.
Bruce worked as a truck driver and then as a mechanic for Evergreen Sod Farm in Peotone until 2007. He enjoyed antique tractors and helped at the Will County Fair tractor pull for many years. He especially loved spending time with his family. Bruce loved being a grandfather to Hunter and loved his granddog, Gunner.
Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Christina Wichtendahl; his two daughters, Dianna (David) Komperda, of Gurnee, and Andrea (fiancé Mike Acevedo) Wichtendahl, of Manteno; his grandson, Hunter Richard Komperda; his sister and brother-in-law, Karen (Jim) Faford, of Kankakee; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 19, also at the funeral home, with Nancy Wheeler officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following all services.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
