KANKAKEE — Bruce A. Stevenson, 72, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Nov. 20, 2020) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee.
He was born Feb. 3, 1948, in Kankakee, the son of Warren and Mary (Wilson) Stevenson. Bruce married Nancy Carlson on Aug. 5, 1977.
Bruce proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.
He was a policeman for the Kankakee Police Department for 28 years until his retirement in 1999.
Bruce was also a seasonal truck driver for Grosso Construction.
He enjoyed motorcycling, weight lifting and his classic cars.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy Stevenson, of Kankakee; four daughters, Sue Stevenson, of Kankakee, Donna Jones, of Kankakee, Sherri (Mike) Palacios, of Kankakee, Pam (Todd) Tucek, of Cabery; a son, Jerry (Angi) Stevenson, of Kankakee; a stepdaughter, Janice Seemann, of Momence; grandchildren, Krishon Seemann, Kayla and Jacob Wolff, Emma Stevenson, Madilyn Bradford, Bruce, Ethan, Lillian and Lexi Tucek, Brice and Brenna Boehning, and Katelyn and Zachary Jones. Also surviving are two brothers, Warren Stevenson, of Florida, and Bill (Mari) Stevenson, of Kankakee; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and a sister-in-law, Margaret Stevenson.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private ceremony will be held.
Memorials may be made to Amita Health St. Mary’s Foundation.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!