Bruce Redenius

ST. ANNE — Bruce A. Redenius, 62, of St. Anne, passed away Thursday (April 21, 2022) at his home.
He was born Aug. 9, 1959, in Kankakee, the son of Donald and Marie (Emling) Redenius. Bruce married Deborah Christiansen on Sept. 15, 1979, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee. She preceded him in death Oct. 19, 2021.
Bruce was a distributor for Little Debbie and then later, the district representative.
He was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling in their R.V. and camping.
Bruce was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are his mother, Marie Davis, of Kankakee; one sister, Denise and Robert Bess, of Kankakee; two sisters-in-law, Diane and Tom Grebner, of Kankakee, and Denise and Fred Macri, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; one brother-in-law, Dennis and Mary Jo Christiansen, of Kankakee; several nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his wife, Deborah Christiansen, he was preceded in death by his father, Donald Redenius; and stepfather, Al Davis.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, April 25, at St. Rose of Lima Chapel in Kankakee. Entombment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or the American Cancer Society.