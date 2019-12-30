CHICAGO — Brookelyn D. “Boogie” Corbin, 11, passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, Thursday (Dec. 26, 2019) at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.
Surviving are her loving mother and father, Daniel and Jamie (nee Kodis) Corbin; sister, Ashlyn Corbin; paternal grandparents, Mike Corbin and Lori Corbin; maternal great-grandmother, Dorothy Michor; paternal great-grandmother, Marie Corbin; aunt, Melody Kodis; aunt and godmother, Amanda Lund; uncle, Andrew Corbin; numerous great-aunts, uncles and cousins; and two feline companions, “Squishy” and “Raven.”
Brooklelyn was welcomed into heaven by her maternal grandparents, George Jr. and Dolores “Dolly” Kodis; paternal great-grandfather, Harold Corbin; maternal great-grandparents, George Sr. and Florence Kodis and Mike and Mary Kuban; maternal great-grandfather, Joseph Michor; and her godfather, Richard Kuban Jr.
She enjoyed the simple things in life, colorful cartoons and movies like “Finding Nemo” and “Minions,” fireworks, frosting, cheese, going to her sister’s softball games and especially balloons.
She looked forward to early mornings with her parents and sister and seeing her extended family as often as possible.
Brookelyn loved without limits, her radiant innocence was magnetic and her absence will leave an indescribable void for all those who knew and loved her.
“Rest in Jesus’ arms sweet girl, until we meet again,” her family said.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Forsythe Gould Funeral Home in Manhattan.
Memorials may be made to blessingsforbrookelyn.com.
Funeral arrangements are by Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, 507 S. State St., Manhattan, IL 60442.
Please sign her online guestbook at forsythegouldfh.com.
