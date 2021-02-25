BOURBONNAIS — Brittany Hines departed from this life in the early hours of Feb. 5, 2021, after a decades-long fight with Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy. She was 32 years old. “Our family is now completely incomplete. Yet, all of the memories and stories of her shine upon us like a beautiful, warm Summer day,” her family said.
During a hospitalization in her grade-school years at Shriners Hospital Chicago, there was a poster that hung on the wall in the physical therapy department. It simply read, “Disabled – yeah right.” This encapsulated her attitude. She was brave, adventurous and never gave up.
She lived her life well. She was ambitious, she had goals and she accomplished much. Brittany was pleasant, didn’t complain about her situation and cared about everyone. She had a great sense of humor and wit with the best laugh. Brittany was a loyal friend and those who met her were impacted by her amazing spirit. She enjoyed traveling (especially new adventures), preferred mountains over beaches, but loved Lake Michigan and the ocean. She was a sun goddess and lover of flowers, animals, birds and butterflies. She had the best hats. She loved reading, cooking/baking, entertaining and especially eating. She was serious about her birthday which she celebrated for six months and reserved the other six for celebrating Christmas. She spent many Christmas Eves at all-day movie marathons with her family. Her dog, Audrey, was her most loyal companion.
Brittany graduated from Columbia College Chicago in 2013 with a bachelor’s degree in Creative Writing. She lived in Chicago for four years and fondly called Buckingham Fountain her muse.
She married the love of her life and best friend, Ryan Hines, in May of 2016. The couple lived in Thomasville, Ga., for three years prior to moving to Phoenix, Ariz., in 2018. Together they co-owned Bear Paw Independence. A small business which designs and sells assistive devices for people with disabilities. Brittany enjoyed writing her adventures of two people who use wheelchairs falling in love in this crazy world in her blog “Love in the Land of Giants.” She was also an active member of Ability 360, Phoenix, Ariz.
As her family picks up the pieces, they will carry on with Brittany-branded humility. “She was a shooting star and we are lucky to have had her in our lives. We struggle with these words but know it to be true: Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”
Surviving are her husband, Ryan Hines; parents, Joseph and Cynthia Blumenthal; grandparents, Tom and Mary Greenwood; great aunt, Dolores Piggush; aunt, Mary Beth Greenwood; uncle, Jason Greenwood; aunt, Sandra Stanley; mother-in-law, Robin Cumbest; and brothers-in-law, David and Whitney Hines and Jon and Kristina Hines.
Preceding her in death were great aunts, Betty Jean Wilkens, Geraldine West and Carole Petross; and paternal grandparents, Tim and Lori Blumenthal.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, until the 6 p.m. celebration of life at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene. The celebration of life will be livestreamed, check Facebook for details.
Memorials may be made to the family Hines/Blumenthal family, directly to the church at 1000 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee, Ill., 60901, and monetary donations may be directly sent to Joe and Cindy Blumenthal at 2247 W. 103rd, Chicago, Ill., 60643.