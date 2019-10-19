Brian Wilkening, 65, formerly of Chebanse, passed away Sept. 4, 2019, in Iowa, following a long illness.
A celebration of life will be Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Chebanse Community Building from noon to 5 p.m. with memory sharing at 4 p.m. The family looks forward to hearing all the stories about Brian. They will have some of his favorite desserts available to nibble. Casual dress is encouraged. Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
(Pd)
