KANKAKEE — Brian L. Vaughn, 68, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 25, 2020) at his home.
He was born Dec. 13, 1951, in Kankakee, the son of Charles and Donna Gerard Vaughn.
Brian married Janet Martin on May 26, 1973, at St. Teresa Catholic Church in Kankakee.
He was president of Vaughn Furniture, and he was also an auctioneer.
Brian was a beloved youth football and club volleyball coach for many years.
He was a fitness trainer at the YMCA.
Brian loved singing and took part in many musicals from high school through adulthood. He was in a quartet with his brother called The Brothers Four.
His devotion to Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior, and his love of country, were central to his life. He passed that legacy down to his family and those who knew him well.
Brian was a member of River Valley Christian Fellowship Church.
Surviving are his wife, Janet Vaughn, of Kankakee; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Kelly and Brandon Bonner, of Kankakee, and Amy and Jonathan Sharpe, of Arizona; six grandchildren, Owen, Madeline and Emily Jensen and Medora, Jonny and Maren Sharpe; one sister and one brother-in-law, Linda and Mike Peters, of Kankakee; and three brothers and three sisters-in-law, Scott and Laurie Vaughn, of Traverse City, Mich., Jeffrey and Kindy Vaughn, of Kankakee, and Joel and Chris Vaughn, of Kankakee; along with many nieces and nephews.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, until the 7 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.The Rev. Derick Miller will officiate the service.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
Private family inurnment will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
