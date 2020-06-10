Brian Granger

OLD RIVER-WINFREE, TEXAS — Brian Joseph Granger, 53, of Old River-Winfree, Texas, passed away June 2, 2020, in Old River-Winfree.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Friday, June 26, in St. George Cemetery, St. George. A celebration of life will follow at Clifton Sportsmans Club.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Brian was born Aug. 13, 1966, in Kankakee, the son of Kenneth “Butch” Granger and Mary Jane (Bissonnette) Granger.
His wife’s name is LaVillda. She survives, of Old River-Winfree, Texas.
Brian was currently working as a service mechanic in Oilfield Industry.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Brian “Bubba” Walsh and Cat, of Old River; daughter, Briana Walsh; brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Vicki Granger, of Grant Park; sisters and brothers-in-law, Tammy Granger, of Newnan, Ga., Jill Escobedo and Junior, of Tell City, Ind., and Amy Granger and Dale Mathew, of Momence; three grandchildren; along with a host of many other loving relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his mother, Mary Jane Granger.
