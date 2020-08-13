WATSEKA -- Brian J. DeLahr, 61, of Watseka, passed away Monday (Aug. 10, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Dec. 15, 1958, in Watseka, the son of Marvin L. Sr. and Carolyn R. (Alcorn) DeLahr. Brian married Janet Aneston in June of 2017, in Watseka.
Surviving are his wife Janet DeLahr, of Manteno; one son, Brian DeLahr Jr., of Watseka; three daughters, Carolyn DeLahr, of Chillicothe, Jacqueline DeLahr, of Manteno, and Taralyn (Jared) Duby, of Romeoville; his mother, Carolyn DeLahr, of Watseka; one sister, Anna (Brian) Benoit, of Gibson City; three brothers, Marvin DeLahr Jr., Steven DeLahr and Philip (Kandi) DeLahr, all of Watseka; and 11 grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his father, Marvin DeLahr Sr.; and a grandson, Brendan Rose.
Brian was a member of ABATE of Illinois-State Line Riders, and Watseka City Auxillary Police for several years. He enjoyed being outdoors and hunting, fishing, woodworking and being on his Harley.
He was an auto mechanic for many years. He was then a truck driver for Tate & Lyle and C&L Trucking for over 20 years.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Chaplain Jonnie Kay Schultz will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to the ALS Foundation for Life.
