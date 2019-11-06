Brian Canfield, 90, of Manteno, passed away Tuesday (Oct. 29, 2019) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
He was born May 31, 1929, in Ashland, Wis., the son of John and Geneva (Quinn) Canfield. Brian married Mary Kathleen Brandl on Nov. 12, 1960, at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church in Chicago.
Brian worked as an accountant for Amoco Oil. He enjoyed bowling. He was an avid Chicago sports and Notre Dame fan. Brian was a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno.
Brian was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Canfield, of Manteno; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Greg and Pam Canfield, of Downers Grove, chief master sergeant of the U.S. Air Force retired Mark Canfield and his wife Rhonda, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Michael Canfield, of Manteno; one daughter, Therese Canfield, of Stanford, Conn.; and six grandchildren, Nicholas Canfield, staff sergeant of the U.S. Air Force Brandon Canfield, Jeremy Canfield, Ryan Canfield, Nolan Canfield and Aiden Canfield.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Mary Patricia (Al) Yusk; and two brothers, John Canfield and Raymond (Loralei) Canfield.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Manteno. The Rev. Thomas Theneth will officiate the service. Burial will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!