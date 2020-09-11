MARKHAM — Brian L. Campbell, 57, of Markham, passed away Thursday (Sept. 10, 2020) at Franciscan Health in Munster, Ind.
Brian was born Oct. 14, 1962, in Harvey, the son of Paul and Mary Angelotti St. Aubin.
He married Lara Bergstedt on June 20, 2015, in Beecher.
Brian had been a carpenter with Union Local 272.
He enjoyed playing the drums, riding his motorcycle, fishing, and farming when he had been living in Tennessee.
Brian was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was of the Catholic faith.
Surviving are his wife, Lara Campbell; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Brian L. Jr. and Carmilla Campbell, of Plainfield, and Paul and Dayana Campbell, of Yorkville; three daughters, Christy Campbell, of Oswego, Amanda Lussing, of Peotone, and Abbey Lussing, of Monee; five grandchildren; three sisters and one brother-in-law, Diana Levbre, of Pontiac, Michaelina Rogge, of Plainfield, and Paulette and Tony Tovo, of Manteno; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Mark Sr. and Cathy Campbell, of Syracuse, Ind., and Tony Krochek, of Arizona; along with several nieces and nephews.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno. A private family service will follow.. The Rev. Leonard Dubi will officiate the service.
Please wear a mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
