HERSCHER — Brian J. “Big Bri” Benoit, 71, of Herscher, passed away Monday (Nov. 9, 2020) at his home.
Brian was born October 30, 1949, in Beaverville, the son of Donald and Edith Giasson Benoit.
He married Mary Fleischauer on Sept. 14, 1989, in Herscher.
Brian was an avid Chicago Bears fan. He was passionate about gardening and flowers. He always had time to talk.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Benoit, of Herscher; four daughters and three sons-in-law, Rachel (Jim) Brucker, of Oak Park, Aimee (Jeremy) Stano, of Wrightstown, Wis., Heather Wetmore, of Stelle, and Michelle (Jeffrey) Hinich, of Buckingham; two sisters, Lorel Benoit and Beverly Porter; one brother, Larry Benoit; five grandchildren, Tobey Cummins, Jason Davis, Simon Brucker, Clayton Hinich and Josephine Hinich; one great-grandson, Victor Cummins; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two sisters, Karen Benoit and Barbara Benoit; and one brother, Donald Benoit.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee.
