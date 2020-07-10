BRADLEY -- Brett J. Weaver, 58, of Bradley, passed away July 5, 2020, at Vibra Hospital, Crown Point, Ind.
He was born July 1, 1962, in South Bend, Ind., the son of Donald and Shirley (Kamps) Weaver.
Brett was a machinist for Strandco for 20 years and a fork lift operator for Crown Cork and Seal.
Surviving are his mother; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Rick (Cyndi) Weaver, of Manteno, Jeff (Claudia) Weaver, of Aroma Park, and Scott (Jill) Weaver, of Bradley, several nieces and nephews; and a special dog, Violet.
Preceding him in death were his father; and a niece, Krysta Weaver.
Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no services.
