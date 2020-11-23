Brett Krause

BLOOMINGTON — Brett Robert Krause was born Dec. 1, 1963, and passed away Thursday (Nov. 19, 2020) at the age of 56. Brett and his wife, Shelly (Blessing), lived in Bloomington.
Brett was born and grew up in Dolton (1963 to 1976) and Cullom (1976 to1986). He graduated from high school in 1981 from Tri-Point High School in Cullom, where he was an accomplished athlete, setting school records in baseball and football. After high school, Brett explored careers — working as a land surveyor at Krause Surveying, Inc. and as a truck driver for various carriers amongst other interests and passions — until he later found his true calling serving people in the personal and commercial insurance industries. Brett enjoyed helping businesses find insurance solutions to meet their needs and developed decades-long relationships with his clients all over the country to deliver the best service possible.
He married to Gayle Anne (Burdick) in 1985, in Beecher, and eventually moved to Beecher in 1986. In 1988, Brett opened his first personal insurance agency in Crete. In 1991, he was offered a leadership opportunity with an agency in Bloomington, and moved with his young family. In 2002, Brett formed his own ongoing commercial insurance agency, Truck Insurance Specialists, Inc., where he was the founder and president and served both personal and commercial clients, specializing in the trucking and logistics industries.
Brett gave passionately of his time and energy to various community organizations — amongst others he was a member of Post 122 of the Sons of the American Legion (Cullom) and of the Lakeside Country Club (Bloomington). Brett also tirelessly sponsored, coordinated and planned air shows in Peoria and Bloomington as well as across the country. Brett personally knew and enjoyed spending time with his long-time friends in the Air Show community, including the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Army Black Daggers Parachute team, and numerous private flight teams, pilots and aviation enthusiasts. Brett supported an air show as recently as early November of this year, where he also married his long-time love and partner, Shelly (Blessing), in a ceremony with many air show friends and family members in attendance.
He was a passionate golf and boating enthusiast and always enjoyed a chance to get on the course or on the water with his friends and family. Brett enjoyed spending his vacations in Florida and Lake of the Ozarks, Mo. Brett always invited family and friends to join him on these adventures and made sure everyone had unforgettable experiences.
Surviving are his wife, Shelly (Blessing); his daughter, Elizabeth Faye Breitenbach and husband, Josh and son, Gideon Charles, all of Lowell, Ind.; and his son, Nolan Robert and fiancé, Natalia Worwa, of Bloomington. Brett is also survived by his parents, Carl Jr. and Patti Krause, of Piper City; and his seven siblings, Carl III and wife, Patti (Kane), of Cullom, Aric, of Glastonbury, Conn., Jacob and wife, Amy (Johns), of Pontiac, Rachel Dyck and husband, Kevin, of Pontiac, Sarah Webster and husband, James, of El Paso, Drs. Abigail Litwiller and husband, Jon, of Chicago, and Stephen and wife, Ida (Draviam), of Wimberly, Texas; along with 16 nieces and nephews; and eight great-nieces and great-nephews.
“Brett, you touched the lives of countless people — your family, your friends, the organizations to which you gave your energy and passion without limit. You made everyone you met feel special and loved. You were an example for all of us and we will miss having your love and smile in our lives,” his family said.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home,1800 Eastland Drive, Bloomington.
Observing COVID-19 restrictions, please prepare for indoor/outdoor accommodation.
Memorials may be made to Sun-n-Fun Aerospace Expo online at secure.qgiv.com/for/brekra/mobile. Sun-n-Fun Aerospace is a 501©3 organization that Brett was passionate about that funds young people’s explorations into aeronautical and STEM futures and sponsors the largest Sun-n-Fun Airshow in the United States.
Please sign his online guestbook at carmodyflynn.com.
