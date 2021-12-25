Brent Rose

KANKAKEE — Brent M. “Hammerhead” Rose, 45, of Kankakee, passed away Dec. 14, 2021, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born Jan. 20, 1976, in Merrillville, Ind., the son of Daniel Rose and Paula (Doughman) Brosseau.
Brent was a truck driver for Neblock Trucking. He was a member of the Teamsters Union.
He was a loving and fiercely protective father, grandfather and friend. His pride and joy were his Harley and his grand babies. Brent loved motorcycles and muscle cars. He was an avid storyteller who loved to laugh and relive his adventures. Brent was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Surviving are one son, Trevor R. Harris, of Orlando, Fla.; three daughters, Noelle L. Rose, of Kankakee, Natalie J. Rose, of Momence, and Alexandra L. Harris, of Kankakee; four grandchildren, Parker A. Rushbrook, Carson D. Rushbrook, RaeLyn J. Rose and Liam J. Moser; three stepsisters, Tiffany Shillingburg, of Phoenix, Ariz., Andrea Leichtle, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Gina (Brosseau) Rasmussen, of St. Anne; one brother, Sean Rose, of Steger; six nephews, Tristan Rose, Chandler Armagast, Brayden Rose, Ronald Orban, Winston Dobben and Tyler Rasmussen; one niece, Abigail Chapman; and other brothers and sisters that he picked for himself.
Preceding him in death were his father, Daniel Rose; his stepfather, Bruce Brosseau; and life-long friends, Bobby Minard, Chris Silsbee, Shane Kochenberger and Steve Robinson.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial services will be at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
