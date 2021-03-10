MANTENO — Brent G. Harms, 55, of Manteno and formerly of Peotone, passed away Monday (March 8, 2021) due to complications caused by COVID-19.
Brent was born Dec. 6, 1965, in Kankakee.
He was a Peotone High School graduate, class of 1984.
Brent worked as a supervisor at Armstrong Flooring in Kankakee.
He loved sports and was an avid Oakland A’s and Raiders fan.
Brent was a highly competitive dirt oval RC racer competing and winning all over the United States. He was also a huge fan of dirt-track late-model racing.
He loved fishing and living life to the fullest.
Surviving are his mother, Patricia (Matthies) Misner, of Bourbonnais; his wife, Kristen (Kyrola) Harms, of Manteno, who he married Dec. 9, 2005, in Bourbonnais; his maternal grandmother, Hilda Matthies, of Peotone; his beloved dog, Sandy; his stepson and daughter-in-law, Mike (Liz) Winn, of Manteno; his stepgrandchildren, Cassie, Emily and Josh; and many uncles, aunts, cousins and in-laws.
Preceding him in death were his father, Lloyd A. Harms (April 29, 1997); his maternal grandfather, Herbert Matthies; his paternal grandparents, William and Anita Harms; and his beloved dog, Tatum.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home in Peotone. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 12, also at the funeral home, with the Rev. Barbara Lohrbach officiating.
Due to the global health pandemic (COVID-19), the wearing of a face covering will be required to enter the funeral home and social distancing must be observed.
The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home Facebook page.
Burial will be in Skyline Memorial Park in Monee.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
