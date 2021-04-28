Brent Applegate

BRADLEY — Brent Vaughn Applegate, 51, of Bradley, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, Saturday (April 24, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born April 6, 1970, in Kankakee, the son of Ronald Vaughn and Elsie Faye (Dean) Applegate.
Brent was a masonry bricklayer for 30 years. He most recently worked for Bauer Masonry in Manteno.
He was a lifelong NASCAR fan and raced RC cars. He enjoyed working on his Harley and fishing. Brent loved hanging out and spending time with his family and friends.
Brent was a wonderful son, dad, brother, grandpa, uncle, nephew, father-in-law, cousin and friend. Brent was a kindhearted person who was loved by many.
Surviving are two sons and two daughters-in-law, Andrew and Megan Eppelsheimer, of Palmer, Alaska, and Blake and Samantha Applegate, of Kankakee; one daughter, Kaylie Applegate (Michael Nudson), of Kankakee; six grandchildren, Julien Eppelsheimer, Urijah Eppelsheimer, Ryder Eppelsheimer, Lily Slater, Khloe Nudson and Carmody Applegate; his mother, Elsie Applegate, of Bourbonnais; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Linda and Rick Rantz, of Bourbonnais, and Carol and Andy Wilkins, of Kankakee; two brothers, Bruce Applegate, of Bourbonnais, and Brian Applegate and Kim Rush, of Aroma Park; and his faithful dog, Bandit.
Preceding him in death were his father; paternal grandparents; and maternal grandparents.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, April 30, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1, also at the funeral home.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.