JOLIET — Brenda Noe, 62, of Joliet and formerly of Kankakee, passed away April 18, 2021, at her home.
She was born April 15, 1959, in Kankakee, the daughter of Lawrence and Rita (LeClaire) Walsh.
Brenda worked in the administration department of AMITA Healthcare.
She enjoyed all Chicago sports, and also biking and spending time with her family. Brenda loved to go out with family and friends for a drink. She was always “party spirited,” her friends and family said.
Surviving are her son, Jason Meyers, of Arizona; three granddaughters, Divinity, Nylina and GiAnna Meyers; six sisters and four brothers-in-law, Sister Jackie Walsh, OSB, of Rock Island, Laura Chapa, of Downers Grove, Lisa (Rick) Nelson, of Elmhurst, Sue (Tom) Chavez, of Elmhurst, Mary (Bruce) Kato, of Austin, Texas, and Angie (John) Bradshaw, of Washington, D.C.; two brothers, Tim Walsh, of Clawson, Mich., and Chris Walsh, of Bourbonnais.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and one nephew, Brandon Walsh.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 27, until the 11 a.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Please wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
Inurnment will be in St. George Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
