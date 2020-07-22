Brandon Soliday

MANTENO — Brandon Collin Soliday, 28, passed away July 14, 2020.
He was born May 22, 1992, a son of Kelley Smith and Keith Hasemeyer.
Brandon had an appreciation for music, writing and spending time in nature. He loved the serenity of the outdoors. He was funny and thoughtful; and he loved his children more than anything in the world.
Surviving are his parents, Kelley-Sue Zelek and Keith Hasemeyer, of Manteno; his gorgeous children, Rebecca, Samantha (Patricia Howard), Layla and Asher; loving girlfriend and best friend, Hannah Maxine Weigt; his siblings, Katie Smith, Amanda McCarthy, Jessica Mckenzie Hasemeyer, Michael Hasemeyer, Breanne Brown and Elisha Harris; his maternal grandmother, Elaine Terrien; along with many loving nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Brown Funeral Home, 21 N. Main St., Manteno.
Memorials may be made for the care of his four children.
Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.
