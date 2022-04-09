Branden Hansen

ST. ANNE — Branden Arthur Hansen, 39, of St. Anne, passed away suddenly, early Tuesday morning (April 5, 2022) at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee, with his loving wife by his side.
Branden was born July 15, 1982, in Bloomington, the son of Stan and Lyn Hansen. He was born into a loving Catholic family and this love shined through in Branden’s daily interactions with every soul he met.
He was a 2000 graduate from Central High School in Clifton. Branden was born to lend a helping hand and his careers involved serving the communities he lived near and around.
Branden began his career in the fire service with Chebanse Township Fire Protection District before eventually joining the Otto Township Fire Protection District. He would later retire from the fire service after many years of service as a lieutenant with the Aroma Fire Protection District. Branden always expressed love for his “fire family.”
He met his future love, Jacqui, while working as an ER Tech at Riverside Medical Center. From there they became inseparable and married Aug. 8, 2008, at her parents home in St. Anne. He spent years working as a tow truck operator for Menz Towing and loved every interaction. He said it wasn’t work when you enjoyed it that much! Most recently, Branden was employed by CSL Behring as a production operator. He was a hardworking man who put his integrity far above all.
Anyone who had the pleasure to meet Branden was guaranteed a laugh. He could make a stranger his best friend and did so anywhere he went. He was a lover of life. He had a passion for tractors and farming from his youth growing up on a farm. He was a team player and spent years racing and working on cars with the Vallejo Family Racing Team.
By far, Branden’s greatest joy in life was spending time with his son, Baine, his wife, Jacqui, his nieces and nephews and the rest of his family and friends. He loved kids and enjoyed time coaching youth sports teams and helping to shape many local young peoples futures. He was a generous man and willing to do anything for his family or friends.
Branden was welcomed to Heaven with open arms by his sons, Xander and Evan; maternal grandparents Anita and Bud Raef; paternal grandparents, Art and Alice Hansen; brother, Brady Allen; as well as his brother-in-law, Mike Montelone. He will be remembered and honored every day by his family.
Surviving are his loving wife, Jacqueline Vallejo Hansen, and son, Baine Alexander Hansen, both of St. Anne; his parents, Stan and Lyn Hansen, of Bourbonnais; brother, Shaun (Eli) Hansen, of League City, Texas; sister, Stacy Hansen, of Naples, Fla.; sister, Christy (Mike Brown) Spenard, of Bourbonnais; in-laws, Manuel (Janie) Vallejo, of St. Anne; brother-in-law, Izzy (Jen) Vallejo, of Bourbonnais; sister-in-law. Kim (Patrick) Kleinert, of Momence; nephews and nieces, Riley and Madigan Spenard, of Bourbonnais, Izabel and Mary Alice, of League City, Texas, Zoey and Norah Kleinert, of Momence, and Emma Vallejo, of Bourbonnais.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, April 11, at Jensen Funeral Home, Kankakee, with a memorial service to follow. A walk through for firefighters and first responder personnel will begin at 6 p.m.
Branden cared for people based on who they were and not what they looked like or had to offer. In his honor, please feel free to dress in casual attire.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.