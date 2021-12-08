KANKAKEE — Bradley J “Brad” Bush, 45, passed away Friday (Dec. 3, 2021), in Kankakee, with loved ones around him, following a brief illness.
Brad was born in Eaton Rapids, Mich., the son of Van Bush and Janell (Ekins) Colgan, on Feb. 28, 1976.
He graduated from Eaton Rapids High School in 1994 and attended Michigan State University. He was a proud member of the Spartan Marching Band. He enjoyed everything about MSU.
Brad had been employed at Midwest Transit Equipment for the past 20 years and loved every part of his job. He could take one glance at a school bus and tell you countless stories about it. He truly loved what he did. Brad was also the general manager of the Homeport Restaurant in Eaton Rapids, Mich., for many years prior to that.
Surviving are his fiancee of 17 years, Cassie Currie; parents, Van (Cathy) Bush and Janell (Pat) Colgan; grandmother, Pat Ekins; brother, Luke (Karin) Bush; and sister, Alana (Brian) Krull; five nephews, Ethan, Jake and Hayden Bush and Donovan and Riley Krull, all whom he loved more than anything. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Proceeding him in death were his grandparents, Don and Doreen Bush; and grandfather, Leo Ekins.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at Skinner Funeral Home, Eaton Rapids Chapel, Eaton Rapids, Mich. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, also at Skinner Funeral Home, Eaton Rapids Chapel.
Memorials may be made to the Eaton Rapids High School Marching Band.
