CHEBANSE — Bonnie J. Winterroth, 93, of Chebanse, passed away Monday (June 27, 2022) at her home.
She was born Nov. 4, 1928, in Chebanse, a daughter of William “Billy” and Marguerite (Mihm) Wolfe. Her parents preceded her in death. Bonnie married Elwood Winterroth in Ashkum, on May 13, 1948. He preceded her in death Dec. 24, 1987.
Surviving are her three daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy (Paul) Beherns, of Chebanse, Christie (Steve) Cushman, of Gibson City, and Laurie (Mark) Swinford, of Chebanse; grandchildren, Jason (Kerry) Beherns, Chad (Erin) Beherns, Jeremy (Missy) Beherns, Adam (Sarah) Beherns, Joshua Cushman, Niki (Jayme) Egged, Ashley (Dave) Allen and Whitney (Andy) Nimz; great-grandchildren, Sydney, Bailey and Logan Beherns, Kourtnie, Haven, Charli, Kendall, Makinna and Morgan Beherns, Kaitlyne (Seth) Raines, Ben and Brady Keierleber, Kaley (T.J. Roesch) Cushman, Shelby (Alex Burke) Cushman, Riley and Maggie Cushman, Brodie, Peyton, Mason Doman, Quinn Egged, Gracyn, Brock and Avery Allen, and Liam, Harper and Addison Nimz; great-great-grandchildren, Ella Burke and Paisley Roesch; and many nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was a lifelong resident of Chebanse, and owner of E.G. Winterroth Inc.
She was an active member of her church, Zion Lutheran in Chebanse. She was very active in the community over the years and helped by serving on different committees. She was a past president of the American Legion Auxiliary. Her two biggest claims to fame were her delicious pies and being the Avon Lady in Chebanse for more than 50 years.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers and sisters-in-law, Shirley (Alice) Wolfe, Virgil (Venita) Wolfe, Tom (Donna) Wolfe; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Arvilla (Fritz) Curia, Phyllis (Burnell) Bishop and Audrey (Bob) Gull; and sister-in-law, Ardell (Raynold) Nordmeyer.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, June 30, until the 11 a.m. funeral service, also at Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse, with the Rev. Harvey Nicholson officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse. Burial will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Chebanse or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.