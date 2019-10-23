Bonnie Ruth (nee Davis) Southall, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Monday (Oct. 21, 2019) at Rosewood Care Center in Joliet, just one day shy of her 78th birthday.
Born Oct. 22, 1941, Bonnie was a daughter of Ernest Jess “E.J.” and Alice (Butcher) Davis. She was a lifelong resident of Wilmington where she was educated and graduated from Wilmington High School with the class of 1959. Bonnie married her high school sweetheart, John Burnell “Bernie” Southall on Feb. 22, 1962, at the First Presbyterian Church in Wilmington. In addition to raising her three sons, Bonnie opened her own business, The Flower Loft, in Wilmington, soon after the passing of her husband. She was a successful business owner and talented designer for many years, as well as managed the Wilmington Recreation Club, Inc. It was there that Bonnie made many great lifelong friends and spent most of the summers enjoying family and friends.
Throughout the years, Bonnie was active in 4-H, the Wilmington Junior Women’s Club and the Wilmington Garden Club. She served on the board of directors with the Wilmington School District Foundation for Excellence, was a member of the Wilmington Downtown Revitalization Committee, and belonged to the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce which honored her as their Business Person of the Year.
In recent years, Bonnie most cherished spending time with her three sons and their families, and remained an avid Wildcat fan her entire life.
Surviving are her sons, Brent (Jeanne), Brad (Stephanie) and Barry (Joyce), all of Wilmington; eight grandchildren, Lexi, Kiley, John, Sarah, Haley, Mason, Miranda and Molly Southall; sisters-in-law, Margaret VanDuyne, Barbara (Gary) Brieser and Nancy (Greg) Leigh; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Ernest Jess and Alice H. Davis; husband, John Burnell Southall; and one sister, Alice Fay (Harry) Kukla.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, until the 7 p.m. prayer service at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 East Kahler Road, Wilmington. The Rev. Dr. Roy Backus will officiate. Private family graveside services will be at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery, Wilmington, where Bonnie will be laid to rest with her husband.
Memorials may be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Wilmington, 301 N. Kankakee St., Wilmington, IL 60481 or Wilmington School District Foundation for Excellence, 209 Wildcat Court, Wilmington, IL 60481.
Please sign her online guestbook at baskervillefuneral.com.
(Pd)
