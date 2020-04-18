PIPER CITY — Bonnie Jean Read, 87, of Piper City, passed away April 6, 2020, at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.
She was born Aug. 12, 1932, in Chatsworth, the daughter of Paul and Bernice (Marxmiller) Lange. Bonnie married Robert Read on June 24, 1950, in Chatsworth. He preceded her in death Dec. 23, 2012.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Glenn and John Lange; one grandson, Andrew Read; one nephew; and two nieces.
Surviving are two sons, Robert (Sue) Read, of Piper City, and Gary (Lynn) Read, of Roberts; three grandchildren, Jeff (Julie) Read, of Onarga, Craig Read (girlfriend, Jessica), of Fort Collins, Colo., and Erin (Max) Donner, of Mahomet; five great-grandchildren, Tyler, Trenton and Teagan Read, of Onarga, and Miles and Millie Donner, of Mahomet; several nieces, including Sandy (Dale) Schultz, of Clifton; and several nephews and cousins.
Mrs. Read was a member of the Piper City United Methodist Church, Piper City American Legion Auxiliary, Naples, Fla. Moose Lodge, Piper City Home Extension, and Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) in Oshkosh, Wis., and Lakeland, Fla.
Bonnie wintered in Florida for 30 years and enjoyed bowling, playing tennis, golfing, playing softball, sewing, crafting and baking.
A graveside service will be in Brenton Township Cemetery in Piper City at a later date. The Rev. Liz Reis will officiate.
Memorials may be made to the Piper City United Methodist Church or Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Please sign her online guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!