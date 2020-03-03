WATSEKA — Bonnie Jean (Owens) Mason, 96, of Watseka, passed away peacefully at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth, on Friday (Feb. 28, 2020).
The family is planning a private burial in Oak Hill Cemetery in the near future.
Bonnie was born to William F. Owens and Mary Mabel (Jones) Owens, in Hoopeston, on Dec. 2, 1923. She married Harry L. “Bud” Mason, on June 23, 1945, in Bloomington. He passed away in 1992.
Surviving are three sons, John Mason (Mary), of West Lafayette, Ind.; Jerry Mason, of Watseka; Harry Mason III, of Portage, Mich.; and one daughter, Melissa Cahoe, of Merrillville, Ind.; six grandchildren, Graeme Mason (Heidi), of Madison, Wis., Amber Gunther (Tom), of Valparaiso, Ind., Jessica Mason (Gideon), of Washington, D.C., Alaina Mason, of Portage, Mich., Alexander Mason, of West Lafayette, Ind., and Rhenn Cahoe, of Sanford, Fla. She was blessed by four great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Vincent and Deacon Gunther, and Judea Curtis.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; and three brothers, William Owens Jr., Donald Grant Owens and Robert Wayne Owens.
Bonnie graduated from Watseka High School in 1941.
She had a brief but illustrious career as a singer with several bands in California and in Illinois before she chose to settle down and be a fabulous wife and mother. She never lost her beautiful vibrato, which echoed that of her favorite jazz singer, Sarah Vaughan. She was an active member for decades at First Christian Church of Watseka, serving as a Sunday school teacher, elder, in the choir, and chairing many committees.
Bonnie was a Cub Scout Den Mother and a member of Shewami Golf Course. She was an avid Bridge player into her nineties.
