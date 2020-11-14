CHEBANSE — Bonnie Mae Potts, 89, of Chebanse, passed away Thursday (Nov. 12, 2020) at her home.
She was born June 23, 1931, in Kankakee, the daughter of Roy Lester and Pearl Schumaker Droste. They preceded her in death.
She moved to Chebanse when she was in 5th grade and remained there the rest of her life.
Bonnie graduated from Chebanse High School in 1949 and married her high school sweetheart, Donald J. Potts, on July 19, 1952. He preceded her in death Dec. 1, 1966.
Their marriage was blessed with two children, Donn Allen and Toni Potts, of Chebanse, and Bonnie Ruth (Cookie) and Calvin Hickson, of Chebanse; four grandchildren, Bonnie (Jacob) Leroy, of Chebanse, Becky (Gary Barbieri) Stam, of Chebanse, Ben (Ashley) Potts, of Clifton, Merrie (Frank) Pina, of Florida, Calvin (Lauren) Hickson, of Chebanse, and Kyle (Katrina) Hickson, of Limestone; 10 great-grandchildren, Katelynn Stam, Bryce Mullikin, Emily Barbieri, Riley Barbieri, Lilly Pina, Levi Pina, Frank Pina, Christian Potts, Easton Potts and Danny Garcia. Also surviving are a sister, Melba Meyer, of Chebanse; two brothers-in-law, Vernon Brault, of Martinton and Don Meier, of Chebanse; and sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Gene Guenette, of Chebanse.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Donna Brault and Betty Wood; two sisters-in-law, Norma Koch and Velma Meier; and three brothers-in-law, Howard Meyer, Robert Koch and Don Wood.
Bonnie worked at the General Foods center in Bradley, she then went to work for her brother-in-law, Howard Meyer, at Schultz Agency Insurance, retiring after 30 years. She was also the Village Clerk of Chebanse for many years. She was a member of the United Church of Christ in Chebanse. Bonnie loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren, one of whom was Katelynn Stam, a great-granddaughter whom she helped raise and lived with her to the final days. She loved red roses, Cardinals, her children and animals.
Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. until the private 12:00 p.m. funeral service at United Church of Christ in Chebanse, with the Rev. Joel Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Chebanse. Pallbearers will be Jake Leroy, Gary Barbieri, Calvin and Kyle Hickson, Jason Mathy and Ben Potts.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral home in Clifton.
Please sign her guestbook at knappfuneralhomes.com.
