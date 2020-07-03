bonnie fay

WATSEKA — Bonnie M. Fay, 83, of Watseka, peacefully passed away June 24, 2020, in Sioux Falls, S.D.
She was born Oct. 8, 1936, in Watseka, the daughter of Herman Jesse and Florice Verna (Flatley) Morecraft. Bonnie married Tom Fay on Aug. 14, 1981, in Watseka. He preceded her in death Nov. 3, 2009.
Surviving are two children, Cathie (Harry) Chamberlain, of Collegeville, Pa., and Michael (Erin) Parkinson, of Sioux Falls, S.D.; stepchildren, Myron (Mary) Fay, of Trenton, Brian Fay, of Warroad, Minn., and Renee (Frank) Posillico, of Port St. Lucie, Fla.; one brother, Merle (Janice) Morecraft, of Guthrie, Okla.; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; 17 stepgrandchildren; 23 stepgreat-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews and close friends.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, James “Buck” Morecraft, Herbert “Jack” Morecraft, Robert Morecraft, Jeanatta Hobaugh and Edith Crouch.
Bonnie worked at the JCPenney Catalog Department. She then was a bank teller at the drive-up window at First Trust and Savings Bank in Watseka, where she retired after 29 years.
She enjoyed being outdoors, tending to her flowers, fishing with Tom and drawing. Most importantly, Bonnie loved being with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bonnie was famous for mailing her individually wrapped chocolate chip cookies to family and friends all over the world.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, until the 1 p.m. funeral service at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to the Iroquois County Courthouse Museum.
