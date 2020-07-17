KANKAKEE — Bonita M. Chinski, 83, of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (July 14, 2020) at Joliet Area Community Hospice in Joliet.
She was born March 23, 1937, in Kankakee, the daughter of Edward and Lucille (Faulkner) Goetzler. Bonita married Lester L. Chinski on Oct. 27, 1956, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. He preceded her in death Sept. 1, 2013.
Bonita was a graduate of Kankakee Community College and St. Joseph Seminary. She was a retired LPN from St. Mary’s Hospital. Bonita was a member of the Third Order of Carmelites of Darien. She was a parishioner of St. Patrick Church where was also a lector. She enjoyed playing Scrabble and spending time with her family.
Surviving are four sons, David and Rhonda Chinski, of Danforth, Jeffrey Chinski and Williams Briggs, of Kankakee, Lester “Butch” and Vicki Chinski, of Ft. Collins, Colo., and Charles and Beth Chinski, of Bourbonnais; three daughters, Susan and Michael Marcotte, of Owosso, Mich., Cheryl Ann Chinski, of Kankakee, and Lucy and Sam Schwartz, of Bradley; 20 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Lou and Sam Love, of Manteno, and Angela George, of Bourbonnais; and one brother, James and Marilyn Goetzler, of Bradley.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one granddaughter, Balei Chinski; one brother, Thomas Goetzler; and one sister, Nancy Turro.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday, July 19, until the 4 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The Rev. John Peeters will officiate the memorial service.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are recommended.
Inurnment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Masses.
