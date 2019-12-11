Bobby G. Reynolds, 90, of Brookport, passed away Friday night (Dec. 6, 2019) at his home, with his family by his side.
He was born Jan. 14, 1929, the son of Nelson and Laura (Sisk) Reynolds.
Surviving are his wife, Dorothy (Angelly) Reynolds, of Brookport; one daughter, Amy L. Kiefer and husband Ken, of Germantown, Wis.; one son, Chuck Reynolds and wife Kathy, of Kankakee; five grandchildren, Matt Herbst and wife Jessica, Eric Herbst and wife Liz, Chris Reynolds and wife Ashley, Kaity Reynolds and Cody Reynolds; six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Gayle Zoph Reynolds (in 1996); one daughter, Mary Kay Herbst; and one stepson, Michael Harmon.
He was a fan of the Kentucky Wildcats and enjoyed doing handy man chores and gardening.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. The Rev. Lance Hurley will officiate.
Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
A memorial in his name has been established for The National Kidney Foundation, 215 W. IL St. Suite 1C, Chicago, IL 60601.
