KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Blair Minton, 69, formerly of Bourbonnais, and most recently of Maryville, Tenn., passed away away Dec. 16, 2020, in Knoxville, Tenn., from COVID-19.
A celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Adventure Church, 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais. The service will be from 11 a.m. to noon, then hors d’oeuvres will be served from noon until 1 p.m. If attending, the family asks for an RSVP please on Facebook by following this link: https://www.facebook.com/events/147164527296276/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22calendar_tab_event%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark_calendar%22%7D]%7D.
Surviving are his wife, Esther; children, Brian Minton, Jen (Minton) Moss, Kayla (Huffman) Weidenhammer and Blair Huffman; sister, Bebe Minton; and brother, Bernie Minton.
Blair and Esther moved to the Knoxville, Tenn., area in 2018. Prior, while living in the Kankakee area, he was active in the Kankakee area for more than 30 years as a business owner of BMA Management in Bradley. He also served as a vice president at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee, where he was instrumental in the development of the Riverside Ambulance program, the designation of Riverside as a Level 2 Trauma Center, and the “Flight for Life” helicopter service. He also managed multiple Kankakee area physicians’ practices and facility management.
Outside of his work, Blair had a passion for skiing, golfing and coaching youth soccer in the Kankakee area.