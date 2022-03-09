Billy Smith Mar 9, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MOMENCE — Billy J. Smith, 85, of Momence, passed away Saturday (March 5, 2022) at Beecher Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Beecher.A memorial visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 11, until the 7 p.m. celebration of life at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Subscribe to the Daily Journal Subscribe to the Daily Journal