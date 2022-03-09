MOMENCE — Billy J. Smith, 85, of Momence, passed away Saturday (March 5, 2022) at Beecher Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation in Beecher.

A memorial visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 11, until the 7 p.m. celebration of life at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence.

Please sign his online guestbook at cotterfh.com.

Recommended for you