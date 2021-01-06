MANTENO — Billie Jo Weir, 85, passed away Dec. 23, 2020, at her home in Manteno.
She was born March 7, 1935, in Galatia, the daughter of Ralph and Mary Webber. Surviving are her daughter, Dawn Dionne, of Manteno, daughter and son-in-law, Dani Jo and James Goodman, of Creal Springs; granddaughter and her husband, Mike and Morgan Mittler, of Bourbonnais; and two nieces, Lisa Brannigan, of Yorktown Heights, N.Y., and Vicki Brackney, of Manteno.
The family is “extremely grateful to Brandy Castilo as her longtime caregiver and friends for her love, companionship, friendship, and care of our mother.”
Preceding her in death were her husband, William Wallace Weir. He passed away in September of 1993.
She worked at the Manteno State Hospital as an activity director and she worked as a medical assistant at Dr. Castro’s Medical Office.
Billie Jo will be buried in Rose Hill Cemetery in Marion, alongside her husband.
The family said, “Our mom loved life and her smile could light up the room. She was very much loved and will be missed by all.”
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Funeral arrangements are by Brown-Jensen Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!