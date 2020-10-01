BOURBONNAIS -- It is with great sadness that the family of Beverly B. Stukenborg announces that on Monday (Sept. 28, 2020) Beverly completed her life long journey to return to Heaven. She was born and given to her family Feb. 14, 1939, in Cassopolis, Mich. During those 81 years, whether she was playing in the woods with her brother and childhood friends, working at the Bendix Missile Factory in Mishawaka, Ind. (with top secret clearance), being a librarian at St. Teresa Grade School, being a Cub Scout Leader, supporting Eastridge High School athletics, working at Deuschle-Gilmore Insurance for over 40 years, or for 52 years being part of the loving St. Teresa/St. John Paul II parish family, she loved every minute of it. Her hugs and caring smile, were legendary among her family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Ernest and Frances Shank.
Surviving are her brother, Ernest Fred (Jill) Shank, of Cassopolis, Mich.; sons, John (Michaela), of Granger, Ind., David (Kristine), of Bourbonnais, and Scott (Debbie), of Indianapolis, Ind.; six grandchildren, Brittany, Cody, John J., Joseph, Elijah and Liam; great-granddaughter, Lily; along with many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
Immediate family will gather for services Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. Teresa Catholic Church, Kankakee. Extended family and friends can attend the service remotely via the St. John Paul II Cathollic Church web page at https://jp2kankakee.org/ and clicking on “Live Mass and Recordings” at 9:30 Saturday morning.
Memorials may be made to St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 956 S. 10th St, Kankakee, IL 60901.
Funeral arrangements are by Jensen Funeral Home.
