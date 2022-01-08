Beverly Kress

BRADLEY — Beverly A. Kress, 84, passed away Jan. 2, 2022.
She was born Jan. 13, 1937.
Surviving are her husband, Henry Kress; one son, Michael; one daughter, Krista; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Kankakee First Church of the Nazarene. The Rev. Cindi Schimmelpfennig will officiate.
Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the favorite charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.