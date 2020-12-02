INDIANAPOLIS, IND. -- Beverly Bass, 74, Indianapolis, Ind., passed away Monday (Nov. 30, 2020).
She was born Sept. 18, 1946, in Harvey, the daughter of Warren and Mary (Brady) Blank. Her parents preceded her in death.
Beverly graduated from Thorton High School in 1964 and attended South Suburban College.
She worked from 1967 to 1994 in distribution at Allied Tubing & Conduit.
Beverly was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church, the Manteno Sportsman Club, American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, and the Order of the Eastern Star.
She was an avid collector of frogs, enjoyed bowling, and loved to play Bingo.
Beverly will be fondly remembered for her caring nature and thoughtfulness of others.
The family "is grateful for the care that was provided by Allen Gillum during the past six years."
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Jack Richard Bass; brother, Jerry Blank; and sister, Kathleen Brozowski.
Survivors include two daughters, Erin Moniea and Kelly Parker; sisters, Anna Marie Blank and Maureen Smith; grandchildren, Jessica, Megan, Kyle and Matthew; her canine companion, Chewy; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the risks associated with gathering at this time, services will not be observed.
Family will gather for a burial in Cowan Montgomery Cemetery, Cowan, Tenn.
A celebration of life will be in the spring of 2021.
Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.
Funeral arrangements are by O’Riley Funeral Home in Indianapolis, Ind.
Please sign her online guestbook at orileyfuneralhome.com.
