Beulah Miller

AROMA PARK — Beulah “Boots” Miller, 94, of Aroma Park, passed away Monday (Nov. 2, 2020) at her home.
She was born Jan. 29, 1926, in Viola, Minn., the daughter of John G. and Marjorie (Hodge) Sossoman. Beulah married Francis G. “Ham” Miller on April 5, 1944. He preceded her in death June 30, 1980.
Beaulah was employed at Shapiro Developmental Center in the housekeeping department until her retirement in 1991.
She was a member of the Aroma Park United Methodist Church for 90 years. Beulah was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary, a lifetime member of the New York Mills, MN. VFW, the Aroma Park American Legion
Auxiliary, and the Aroma Park Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, where she was a founding member.
Beulah loved to crochet, read and do puzzles. She was an animal lover and fostered 117 baby animals throughout her life.
Surviving are two daughters, Sandra C. Hayes, of Bradley, and Sharon (David) Crevier, of Kentucky; two sons, Robert J. (Elizabeth) Miller, of Oklahoma, and Clive A. Miller, of Bradley; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her beloved dog, Jack.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Francis “Ham” Miller; a brother, John Sossoman; three sisters, Anna M. Frizzell, Sarah Frizzell and Hazel Schreffler; and a son-in-law, Marvin Hayes.
Private services for Beulah will be held.
Memorials may be made to Aroma Park United Methodist Church or the animal charity of the donor’s choice.
Please sign her online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
