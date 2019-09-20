Beulah A. Brooks, 83, of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 18, 2019) at Miller Rehabilitation in Kankakee.
She was born Dec. 6, 1935, to Aage and Esther (Jensen) Christensen in Cedar County, Iowa. She met Richard Brooks her sophomore year at Olivet Nazarene College, and the two married Sept. 3, 1954, in Iowa City. She worked as an elementary school teacher in the Herscher school district for 23 years. After receiving her Master’s Degree in education, she worked as an adjunct professor for 14 years teaching in the Consumer Science Department at Olivet Nazarene University.
Beulah was a member of College Church of the Nazarene where she was very active in Sunday school, Prime Time and cooking for funeral dinners and potlucks. She also ran the widow’s group, Naomi’s Circle, for 15 years. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, quilting and traveling with friends and family.
Surviving are her son, Rick Brooks of Bourbonnais; her daughter, Diane (Bill) Loftis, of Parker, Colo.; two grandchildren, Kristin (Jason) Warner and Jim (Sophia) Loftis; seven great-grandchildren, Reagan, Lincoln and Carter Loftis and Landon, Addison, Emma and Jaxson Warner.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; one brother, Paul Christensen; and two infant siblings.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Schreffler Funeral Home, Bourbonnais Chapel; and from 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, until the 3 p.m. funeral service at College Church of the Nazarene. Pastor Mark Quanstrom will officiate. A private burial will be held at Kankakee Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Memorials may be made to College Church of the Nazarene Building Fund.
