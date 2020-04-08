Bettye Sykes

KANKAKEE — Bettye N. Sykes, 83, of Kankakee, passed away Saturday (April 4, 2020) at her home.
Funeral arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Bettye N. Clark Sykes was born Aug. 7, 1936, in Detroit, Mich., the daughter of Frank and Evelyn Dear Clark.
She graduated from Kankakee High School in 1954 and later completed college courses at various institutions when she worked in child care. She retired from Shapiro Developmental Center as a mental health technician after many years of service. She then devoted her time in volunteer service to the Foster Grandparent Programs of both Kankakee and Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Bettye was an early member of the Zion Gate Missionary Baptist Church, where she remained in faithful service for more than 60 years. In the 1950s, she was a part of a gospel singing group called “The Buds of Harmony.” Bettye enjoyed traveling, reading, playing Bingo, working puzzles, making arts and crafts and socializing with her family and friends.
She traded life temporal for life eternal on Saturday (April 4, 2020) while at her home, surrounded by her family.
Bettye touched many lives and will be remembered most as a loving and caring mother.
She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Gregory Sykes, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Richard Sykes, of Bourbonnais; two daughters, Evangelist Deborah Sykes, of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Bonita Sykes Jordan, of Kankakee; one sister, Joyce Tanzy, of Kankakee; one sister-in-law, Bonnie Clark; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
Preceding her in death were her parents; her brother, Frank Bert Clark; and granddaughter, Tabora Riley.
Graveside services will be private in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Evangelist Deborah Sykes will officiate.
