MANTENO — Betty J. Weidner, 94, of Manteno and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away Friday (Feb. 28, 2020) at Heritage Woods Nursing Home, Manteno.
She was born March 1, 1925, in Lancaster, Ohio, the daughter of George “Jack” and Dessie Vorhees McCullough.
Betty married John E. Weidner on March 6, 1945, in Anniston, Ala. He preceded her in death July 8, 1999.
She retired from Amberg File and Index. Betty was a member of the Nazarene Church since she was a teenager. She had been a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Columbus, Ohio. She belonged to Eastridge Church of the Nazarene in Kankakee for 60 years. She was active in her church, holding many different positions and was a Sunday school teacher. She was also an active member of the Lady’s Craft Group and loved going to Revival Camp Meetings.
Surviving are her children, Bonnie and Jack Dean, of Pasadena, Texas, Steve and Carol Weidner, of Champaign, and David Weidner and Susan Byer, of Wheatfield, Ind.; one sister, Rose Hannah, of Lancaster, Ohio; one brother, Jim McCullough, of Lancaster, Ohio; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; and two sisters.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Eastridge Church of the Nazarene, Kankakee. The Rev. Greg Chambers will officiate the service. Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Eastridge Church of the Nazarene.
