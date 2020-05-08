DANVILLE — Betty J. Waters, 81, of Danville and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Wednesday (May 6, 2020) at her daughter’s home in Danville.
She was born Sept. 5, 1938, in Watseka, the daughter of Thomas E. and Opal (Parks) Ponton. Betty married George L. Waters, in Watseka, on Jan. 26, 1957. He preceded her in death April 8, 2015.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; two sisters; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Surviving are one daughter, Sandra L. (Philip) Pucek, of Danville; two sons, Dennis (Bonnie) Waters, of Rochester, Minn., and Jerry Waters, of Hardin, Ky.; two brothers, Rick (Kathy) Ponton, of Watseka, and Thomas (Dinees) Ponton; one sister, Lynne (Gary) Bulman, of Mena, Ark.; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Betty was a member of River Valley Christian Fellowship in Bourbonnais, where she served as church secretary for many years.
Private funeral services will be held. Burial will take place in Body Cemetery in Woodland.
Funeral arrangements are by Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to Samaritans Purse.
