BRADLEY — Betty J. Warpet, 96, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (June 6, 2020) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno, due to complications of COVID-19.
She was born June 18, 1923, in Kankakee, the daughter of Ralph and Laura (Beckhelm) Shaw.
She was among her fellow veterans and the heroic staff, on the front lines, who have cared for her the past year and a half.
Betty served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II.
She enjoyed gardening, fishing, bartending and playing cards and board games. Most of all, she loved taking in and finding homes for stray animals.
Surviving are one son, Mark (Claudia) Warpet, of Kankakee; three daughters, Jolene (Frank) Hauert, of Clifton, Marlene Warpet (Danny Statler), of Bradley, and Merikay (Monica Schrack), of Kankakee; two grandchildren, Missy and Jeremy Behrens, of Ashkum, and Jason and Leann Warpet, of Chebanse; and five great- grandchildren.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be at a later date. Inurnment will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!