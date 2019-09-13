Betty A. Sharper, 83, of Kankakee, passed away Thursday (Sept. 12, 2019) at her home.
She was born Nov. 29, 1935, in Bonfield, the daughter of Fred and Florence Reardanz Wendling. She married Lester Sharper on Aug. 9, 1953, at Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield.
Betty was very devoted to her church and family. She was from a large family of 10. She was “Nana” to everyone. Betty was a member of The Desoto Club. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield.
Betty is survived by her husband, Lester, of Kankakee; one daughter, Marla (Ken) Miller, of Bourbonnais; five grandchildren, Shawn (Tammy) Miller, of Paducah, Ky., Matthew (Betty) Diefenbach, of Flora, Sarah Hayden, of Dunnellon, Fla., Jeremy Stell, of Bourbonnais, and Justin (Kylee) Stell, of Kankakee; nine great-grandchildren, Tiffany (Deke) Reynolds, of Paducah, Spencer (Samantha) Miller, of St. Anne, Zackary Craig, of Columbia, Tenn., Trevor Craig, of Paducah, Alec Craig, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., Ashton Hewkin (Dallas Wooten), of Kinmundy, Caitlyn Diefenbach (Nick Klanke), of Flora, Olivia Stell, of Kankakee, and Carter Stell, of Bourbonnais; 10 great-great-grandchildren; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Phyllis Lockwood, of Ft. Worth, Texas, Sharon (Ben) Metcalf, of Dripping Springs, Texas, and Linda (Barry) Gadbois, of Bourbonnais; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Raymond (Toni) Wendling, of Vero Beach, Fla., Fred (Sharon) Wendling, of Bonfield, and Eldon Wendling, of Kankakee; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Elmer, Clarence and Harold Wendling; three sisters-in-law, Mildred, Delma and Arlene Wendling; four nephews, Larry, Rick, Randy and Alan Wendling; one niece, Bonnie Wendling; one great-niece, Haley Wendling; one great-nephew, Jared Gossage; and one great-grandson, Caleb Klanke.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Zion Lutheran Church in Bonfield. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Bonfield.
Memorials may be made to the youth group at Zion Lutheran Church or to St. Paul’s Lutheran School.
