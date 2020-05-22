KANKAKEE -- Betty J. Sebastiani, 87, of Kankakee, passed away Monday (May 18, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born June 2, 1932, in Kankakee, the daughter of Joseph and Nora (Bohannon) Bright. Betty married Mario Sebastiani on June 26, 1954, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Kankakee.
Betty was a homemaker. She was a very involved member of Central Christian Church in Bourbonnais, serving as a greeter and an Elder. After her mother passed away, Betty continued her mother’s card ministry, sending cards regularly to members of the church congregation.
Surviving are her husband of 65 years, Mario Sebastiani, of Kankakee; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Gina (Michael) Pullen, of Bradley, and Linda (Jim) Scanlon, of Limestone; five grandchildren, Mary (Mitch) Holmgren, Melissa (Peter) Chung, Brad Johnson, Stephanie (Mark) Alessi and Sarah (Kelly) Krippel; stepgrandchildren, Jenna Kostelicz and Jamie Panici and their families; five great-grandchildren, Brady Chung, Ella Chung, Evan Alessi, Leah Alessi and Kyle Holmgren; two sisters, Dorothy Bright, of Kankakee, and Elinor Bright, of Manteno; along with several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one brother and sister-in-law, Joseph and Theresa Bright; one sister and brother-in-law, Elsie and Joe Menard; one brother-in-law, Louis Sebastiani; two sisters-in-law, Emily Sebastiani and Blanche Sebastiani; and one niece, Mary Beth Yeates.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, private family services will be held. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Central Christian Church in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the family for Betty’s wishes.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
