Betty Rennewanz

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...WEST TO NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH OCCASIONAL GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...ALL OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT MONDAY. THE STRONGEST WINDS ARE LIKELY TO OCCUR THROUGH MID DAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS AND TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN. HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES WILL EXPERIENCE DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&