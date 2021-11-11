Betty Perrine

TROY — Betty Jean Perrine, 80, of Troy, was born March 19, 1941 in, Pike County; and passed away Monday (Nov. 8, 2021) at Anderson Hospital, Maryville.
Betty was a good and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and enjoyed every moment she spent with her family.
Preceding her in death were her son, Eric Perrine; her parents, Glen E. and Dorothy M. (nee Crum) Quincy; and a brother, Jerry L. Quincy.
Surviving are her husband, Michael Perrine, of Troy; her children, Greg (Rosanne) Perrine, of St. Augustine, Fla., Todd (Julie) Perrine, of Noblesville, Ind., and Michelle (Doug) McCurley, of Troy; and daughter-in-law, Nicole Perrine, of Crystal Lake; grandchildren, Wes (Rachel) Perrine, Lindsay (Dan) Kistler, and Grace and Lauren McCurley; and great-grandchildren, Ellie Perrine and Ethan Kistler.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Private family services will be held.
Funeral arrangements are by Richeson Funeral Home in Troy.
