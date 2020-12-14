VALRICO, FLA. -- Betty L. Pepin-Hanes, 92, of Valrico, Florida passed away Thursday (Dec. 10, 2020) at Sun City Hospice in Florida.
Born on Sept. 2, 1928, in Kankakee. She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, James V. Pepin; one brother and sister; and her granddaughter, Jamie Pepin Martin.
During her lifetime, Betty was very active in the Catholic church and Cub Scouts. She was a Catechism instructor at St. Charles Church in California. In Kankakee, she was an active Red Cross Volunteer and volunteered in the gift shop at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. When she moved to Florida, she volunteered at the Nativity Catholic Church Food Pantry.
Surviving are her husband of 20 years, Boyd Hanes; son, James M. Pepin and his wife Glenda, of Anderson, S.C.; daughter, Stephanie A. Pepin, of Riverview, Fla.; stepdaughter, Lorene Meighen and her husband Douglas, of Tampa Fla.; grandson, Stephen M. Pepin and his wife Brandy, of Kankakee; step-granddaughter, Nicole Meighen, of Tampa, Fla.; four great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15 at Stowers Funeral Home in Brandon, Fla., with a prayer service following.
A graveside prayer service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township. Local funeral arrangements are being handled by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.
Memorials may be made to your favorite charity in Betty’s name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!