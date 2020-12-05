Betty outsen

CLIFTON — Betty Jean Outsen, 95, of Clifton and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Nov. 23, 2020, at Arcadia Care of Clifton.
She was born April 23, 1925, the daughter of Lawrence and Clura (Powell) Flickinger, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Betty married William Outsen on Aug. 24, 1946, in Chicago.
Surviving are a son, Greg (Stacy) Outsen, of Bourbonnais; daughters, Gloria (Don) Merchant, of Cadiz, Ky., and Debra (Dave) Sheputis, of Bourbonnais; four grandchildren, Jennifer Brinkman, Jeremy (Robin) Outsen, Nicholas (Emily) Outsen and Jackson Sheputis; and three great-grandchildren, Nolan, Owen and Reese Outsen.
She served in the WAVES in World War II.
Betty was a caregiver to many. Due to her youngest son’s autism, she was involved in many organizations, including the Autism Society of Illinois, Easter Seals Society of Kankakee, Kankakee County Training Center, United Parents of Exceptional Children and Trinity Services.
She also took care of family, cooked fabulous meals and tended to her many gardens.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Bill; son, Timothy; brother, Wayne Flickinger; and sister, June Flickinger.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A private memorial service will be at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or the Autism Society of Illinois.
