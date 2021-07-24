betty newton

BOURBONNAIS — Betty J. Newton, 94, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (July 22, 2021) at Bickford House Assisted Living Community of Bourbonnais.
She was born Sept. 30, 1926, in Johnson County, the daughter of Blaine and Lois Webb Simmons.
Betty married Claude Jerald Newton on Sept. 21, 1947. He preceded her in death June 13, 1993.
Betty retired from Shapiro Developmental Center after 38 years of service.
She was a member of the Women of the Moose.
Betty loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed supporting their activities.
She was a lifetime member of Community of Christ Church. In recent years, she attended Asbury United Methodist Church.
Surviving are two sons and one daughter-in-law, Gregory Newton, of Palm Springs, Calif., and Richard and Diana Newton, of Kankakee; two daughters and one son-in-law, Lana and Don Burson, of Kankakee, and Vicki Scott, of Bourbonnais; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Bonnie Turnbull, of Minnesota, and Hallie and Jim Choisser, of Arkansas; five grandchildren, Brett Burson, Brian Burson, Jennifer Casabonne, Sara Bushman and Zachary Newton; seven great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; two stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Ryan Scott; five brothers, John, Joe, Jack, Jesse and Frank; and three sisters, Dorothy, Alice Mae and Marbia.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. Elder Glenn Webb will officiate the ceremony.
Interment will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais, or Asbury United Methodist Church.
